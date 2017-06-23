Some say 'millionaire is the new middle class'—here's how many Americans are actually worth $1 million

According to self-made millionaire Grant Cardone, "millionaire is the new middle class." And a new survey from Charles Schwab reveals that many Americans may side with Cardone: Survey respondents say it takes an average of $1.1 million to be "financially comfortable."

But how many Americans are actually worth over $1 million and, therefore, "comfortable"?

According to a 2017 report from Spectrem Group, as of the end of 2016, there were a record 10.8 million millionaires nationwide.

There were 9.4 million individuals with a net worth of $1 million to $5 million, 1.3 million individuals with a net worth of $5 million to $25 million and 156,000 households worth more than $25 million, the report says.