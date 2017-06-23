How to develop your self-confidence, according to the Dalai Lama

Believing in yourself is the fire starter for success of almost any measure. But how do you develop that self-confidence?

According to the Dalai Lama, it's simple: "Love brings self-confidence. Anger brings fear."

Self-confidence, he says, comes from generosity, from thinking and caring about others. He calls this warm-heartedness, speaking to University of California San Diego graduates this month.

If you live your life with a genuine concern for the well-being of others, you will feel better about yourself, and in turn, feel more confident, says His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism.