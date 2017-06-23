Many job hunters know that by the time a position gets posted, several strong candidates are likely to be already under consideration — and that's if the spot hasn't already been filled.

In fact, about 85 percent of open positions are filled through networking rather than classifieds, according to a report by LinkedIn.

Yet it's possible to get the inside track on job openings before they become public, according to Ivan Misner, the founder of BNI.com, a business networking organization with more than 220,000 members worldwide.

Here are Misner's tips for getting a leg up: