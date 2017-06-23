VISIT CNBC.COM

Marcus Lemonis shares a tough lesson in 'adulting' for recent college grads

Those first few months after college can be overwhelming, and many grads may find themselves grateful for the chance to return to familiar territory while they plot their next move.

But Marcus Lemonis, self-made millionaire and host of CNBC's "The Profit," has some tough love for recent college grads. His No. 1 tip? Don't get too comfortable on your parents' couch.

"My best advice for the graduating class of 2017 would be don't stay home too long," he says.

Living with one's parents is the most common arrangement for people age 18 to 34. That's no surprise as rent prices and student debt balances are sky-high. Living at home can help young people avoid high costs of living, pay off debt faster and take time to recharge mentally.

Lemonis doesn't necessarily disagree with that. Living at home can be a good launching pad, but he says it comes with a potential consequence: becoming too dependent on your parents.

"Do your own damn laundry," he says, "and cook your own food, and get your own job."

For a lot of people, that might be easier said than done. But a few time-management tricks can help you establish better habits, which is crucial to success.

Another tip from Lemonis? "Pay your own bills."

To start getting your financial life in order, Kyle Taylor, the CEO of personal finance site The Penny Hoarder, has a great weekly habit that helped him save thousands. Have a "date night" with your finances every Sunday. Look over your receipts and figure out if you're saving enough.

If you're not sure where to begin, consider a brainstorming exercise to help you figure out your yearly goals and career passions, or reach out to people in the industry where you'd love to be working. As Google executive Peter Roper puts it, "If you're fearless, you're able to go after the goals that you want to achieve."

