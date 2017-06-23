5 mindsets to give up if you want to get rich

Getting rich starts with your mindset. Do you see each day as a cornucopia of opportunity or an unceasing list of chores?

If you chose the latter, it might be time to give up some of the beliefs that could be holding you back from building wealth.

In "The Top 10 Distinctions Between Millionaires and the Middle Class," Keith Cameron Smith shares the insights he gleaned from spending two years working with and studying the ultra-rich, including the attitudes that distinguish their ways of thinking from that of the average person.

Here are five mindsets millionaires have given up that you should consider giving up too if you want to get rich.