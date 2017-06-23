Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are lower after Thursday's mixed close. Expect heavier volume today because of a rebalancing in the Russell 2000. We also get manufacturing and services PMI reports this morning.

QATAR IMPASSE

-Saudi Arabia and its top allies have issued a list of 13 demands to Qatar in negotiations to end the economic blockade against it that the Saudis began earlier this month. The demands include cutting off funding to the Muslim Brotherhood, closing a Turkish airbase in Qatar, and pulling the plug forever on Al Jazeera.

AIRLINE WARS

-American Airlines CEO Doug Parker has written a letter to his employees sharply criticizing the Qatar Airways offer to buy 10 percent of the company.