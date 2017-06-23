VISIT CNBC.COM

65 percent of Americans would rather have this than a lot of money

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There's more to wealth than net worth. In fact, a new survey from Charles Schwab finds that Americans lean towards definitions of wealth that money can't buy.

When asked, "to me, having wealth means," only 35 percent of the 1,000 Americans surveyed selected "having a lot of money." The other 65 percent chose "having good physical health."

While the majority of Americans would rather be in good shape than earn a large paycheck, those two things aren't mutually exclusive. Research shows that exercising could actually help you when it comes to striking it rich. In a five year study of self-made millionaires, author Tom Corley found that the wealthy exercise consistently.

How rich people save   

"Seventy-six percent of the rich aerobically exercise 30 minutes or more every day," Corley reports in his book, "Change Your Habits, Change Your Life." It helps in numerous ways, since "cardio is not only good for the body, but it's good for the brain."

But don't just take his word for it. Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Richard Branson and Mark Cuban all agree that exercise has played a role in their success.

"I seriously doubt that I would have been as successful in my career (and happy in my personal life) if I hadn't always placed importance on my health and fitness," says Branson, who wakes up at 5:00 a.m. every morning to play tennis, bike or kite-surf.

Plus, exercise, he claims, boosts his productivity significantly: "I definitely can achieve twice as much by keeping fit," Branson tells FourHourBodyPress.

Zuckerberg also knocks out his workout right away. "I make sure I work out at least three times a week — usually first thing when I wake up," says the Facebook founder in a Q&A. "Staying in shape is very important. Doing anything well requires energy, and you just have a lot more energy when you're fit."

Ultimately, if you make health and happiness a priority, says Branson, "the rest will follow."

