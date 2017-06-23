65 percent of Americans would rather have this than a lot of money

There's more to wealth than net worth. In fact, a new survey from Charles Schwab finds that Americans lean towards definitions of wealth that money can't buy.

When asked, "to me, having wealth means," only 35 percent of the 1,000 Americans surveyed selected "having a lot of money." The other 65 percent chose "having good physical health."

While the majority of Americans would rather be in good shape than earn a large paycheck, those two things aren't mutually exclusive. Research shows that exercising could actually help you when it comes to striking it rich. In a five year study of self-made millionaires, author Tom Corley found that the wealthy exercise consistently.