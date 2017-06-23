Qatar says demands made by four Arab states not 'realistic'

The statement said U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had recently called upon Saudi Arabia and the other countries to produce a list of grievances that was "reasonable and actionable."

"This list does not satisfy that criteria," it said.

Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik spoke to his country's NTV broadcaster, disregarding the request from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain that Turkey abandons its military base in Qatar.



"The strengthening of the Turkish base would be a positive step in terms of the Gulf's security," Isik said, as reported by Reuters. "Re-evaluating the base agreement with Qatar is not on our agenda."



Reuters also reported Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci as saying earlier this week that exports of food to Qatar had tripled since the economic blockade was imposed.



The U.S., meanwhile, has been sending out mixed messages on the Gulf diplomatic crisis.



Earlier this week, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert questioned whether the move was really about Qatar's funding of terrorist groups, or "were they about long-simmering grievances between and among the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries."



Nauert added that the U.S. was "mystified that the Gulf states have not released to the public nor to the Qataris the details about the claims that they are making toward Qatar."



U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a hard line on Qatar, alluding in a tweet to the state's alleged funding of "Radical Ideology."



But striking a more balanced tone a day after Nauert, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement that he hoped that demands presented by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain would be "reasonable and actionable."



"Our role has been to encourage the parties to get their issues on the table, clearly articulated, so that those issues can be addressed and some resolution process can get under way to bring this to a conclusion," Tillerson added.



The U.S. has an 11,000-man strong military base in Qatar. Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is expected to visit Washington next week.



The U.K.'s Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement Friday that, "The current tensions in the Gulf must be allayed for the sake of regional stability." He added that the Gulf states must "find a way of de-escalating the situation and lifting the current embargo and restrictions, which are having a real impact on the every lives of people in the region."