    ×

    College Game Plan

    Scrub Daddy CEO credits college for his clean start

    • The founder of Scrub Daddy dishes on his days as an undergraduate at Syracuse University.
    • He spent his time outside of class washing cars with friends to make extra money.
    • That ultimately led him to develop a patented sponge that would make him famous.
    Here is why this CEO choose to go to Syracuse University
    Here is why this CEO choose to go to Syracuse University   

    It makes sense that the man who found big success in a small sponge got his start washing cars in college.

    Scrub Daddy founder Aaron Krause credits the eventual founding of his business to time spent as an undergraduate at Syracuse University, a school he nearly stumbled into.

    "My father came into my room in 11th grade with a protractor and a map, and he put it on Philadelphia, drew a circle and ... said, 'Anywhere in here, I pay for, and anywhere outside, you pay for'" — and Syracuse was on the very edge of that limit," Krause said.

    More from College Game Plan:
    WNBA's president: 'I got called racial slurs every day'
    Paper baron's advice to college-bound freshmen
    Girl Scouts CEO urges girls to try STEM careers

    "It turned out to be really good," he added. "Instead of laying out on the beach in Miami, I bundled up and went to class every day." But, Krause also made better use of his time outside of class.

    This future inventor by trade spent his free periods washing cars with friends to make extra money and soon began tinkering with better foam buffing pads, which he would later market to the auto industry.

    Although Krause went to the private college with the intention of studying business and is now a successful entrepreneur, he recalls having loaded up on so many psychology classes that at one point he realized he would not be able to graduate in just four years with a business degree, as originally planned.

    Scrub Daddy founder Aaron Krause.
    Source: Aaron Krause
    Scrub Daddy founder Aaron Krause.

    "I had to go to the same father and say, 'Dad, if I want to graduate with a degree in business, it looks like I'm going to need five years,' and he said, 'That's fine, I pay for four; you pay for the last one.'"

    Instead, Krause chose to finish school with a degree in psychology, which he said has served him well. "It turns out there is a lot of psychology in business."

    Shortly after graduating from Syracuse, he went on to create the household sponge that would make him famous following an appearance on "Shark Tank." It was one of the show's most successful products ever and is largely sold on QVC and at Bed Bath & Beyond and Wal-Mart.

    Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    WMT
    ---
    BBBY
    ---
    QVCA
    ---

    More From College Game Plan

    Latest Special Reports

    • Top States 2016
      Top States For Business

      CNBC's annual study measures all 50 states on more than 60 different metrics.

    • CNBC tackles the business of travel in this new special report covering the leisure and hospitality sector.
      Out of Office

      From the most innovative hotels to the best ways to be a road warrior, CNBC tackles the business of travel in this new special report covering the leisure and hospitality sector.

    • Dalian - World Economic Forum

      International business and political leaders gather in Dalian, China for the 2017 instalment of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...