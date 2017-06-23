Here's what it looks like to live in the first level of Super Mario Bros.

Designer Abhishek Singh created this augmented reality version of the first level of Super Mario Bros. for the Microsoft Hololens. He's considering adding more levels that could be played underground. The game isn't sanctioned by Nintendo or for sale anywhere, but Nintendo should think about taking a cue from the success of Pokemon Go last year.
