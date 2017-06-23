The 30 best places to visit around the world that are worth the money

Vacations are an investment — of your money, of vacation days — so they better be worth it.

U.S. News & World Report recently released its annual rankings of the best vacation destinations, including the best places to travel around the world, in the U.S., and in the Caribbean.

To compile the list, U.S. News considered several factors, including sights, culture, food, shopping and nightlife. The rankings took into account both editors' opinions and votes from readers. You can read the full methodology here.

Read on to see the U.S. News' top-rated global destinations, where your hard-earned money will be well-spent.