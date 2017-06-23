UBS reports millennials could be worth up to $24 trillion by 2020

The millennial generation could be worth as much as $24 trillion in three years time, according to UBS. For reference: that's roughly 1.5 times the size of the U.S. economy in 2015.

The wealth of this demographic group, now roughly ranging in age from 21 to 35, is driven by inheritance, entrepreneurial activities and income gains, the bank said in its report Thursday.

"Looking ahead, this generation looks set to benefit from one of the largest intergenerational wealth transfers ever, carried out over a comparatively short timeframe," write UBS's Mark Haefele, Simon Smiles, and Matthew Carter. Quoting a 2015 Accenture report, "Baby Boomers are expected to pass down around USD 30 trillion between 2011 and 2050 in North America alone."

But companies are going to have to do their research in order to win business from this generation. "It is critical that institutions adapt to the needs of these new guardians of capital," Simon Smiles, UBS's chief investment officer for its ultra-rich client group, said during an interview on CNBC's "Street Signs."