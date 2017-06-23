Inside Facebook: What it's like to be an intern for Mark Zuckerberg and company

Ever wish you could peek inside the halls of Facebook to find out what it's like to work for Mark Zuckerberg and his tech behemoth?

Interns get that opportunity. They are also well-paid for their time: At $8,000 per month, Facebook summer interns make more than the average American.

Those with the coveted internships report back that there's lots of free food, the work is intense but rewarding and "Mark Zuck, the CEO, is also a relatively cool guy," according to one software engineer intern in Menlo, Ga.

Here are anonymous firsthand accounts of what it's like to be an intern at Facebook. The comments were submitted to jobs website Glassdoor and have been edited for length and clarity.