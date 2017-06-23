VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

The 20 worst states for finding a job

These are the best and worst states for getting a job
These are the best and worst states for getting a job   

In some states, the conditions are prime for job hunters: A strong job market, growing industries and a high median annual income. In other places, not so much.

Personal finance site WalletHub ranked all 50 U.S. states to determine the most attractive states for employment. The ranking took two major factors into consideration: the job market (60 percent) and the economic environment (40 percent).

The job market ranking takes into account factors such as the number of job openings, employment growth rate and employment outlook in an area, while the economic environment ranking includes factors such median annual income and average commute time. You can read the full methodology here.

If you're on the hunt for a new position, but don't want to find yourself striking out, here are 20 states you might want to avoid.

20. Idaho

Job market rank: 28
Economic environment rank: 36

Boise, Idaho
Anna Gorin | Getty Images
Boise, Idaho

19. New York

Job market rank: 31
Economic environment rank: 34

New York, New York.
Dave Kotinsky | Getty Images
New York, New York.

18. South Carolina

Job market rank: 38
Economic environment rank: 27

Vacation apartments on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Aimintang | Getty Images
Vacation apartments on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

17. Ohio

Job market rank: 30
Economic environment rank: 37

Columbus, Ohio
Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

16. Montana

Job market rank: 42
Economic environment rank: 23

Butte, Montana
John Elk | Getty Images

15. Missouri

Job market rank: 22
Economic environment rank: 39

Branson Missouri's downtown with waterfront.
JeremyMasonMcGraw.com
Branson Missouri's downtown with waterfront.

14. Georgia

Job market rank: 17
Economic environment rank: 44

Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.
Giorgio Fochesato | Getty Images
Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.

13. Hawaii

Job market rank: 7
Economic environment rank: 49

A beach along the Kona Kohala Coast, Hawaii.
George Rose | Getty Images
A beach along the Kona Kohala Coast, Hawaii.

12. Arkansas

Job market rank: 24
Economic environment rank: 43

Little Rock, Arkansas
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Little Rock, Arkansas

11. Pennsylvania

Job market rank: 26
Economic environment rank: 47

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Franz Marc Frei | Getty Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

10. Wyoming

Job market rank: 49
Economic environment rank: 2

Jackson Hole, Wyoming
WitGorski | Getty Images
Jackson Hole, Wyoming

9. North Carolina

Job market rank: 36
Economic environment rank: 46

Raleigh, North Carolina.
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Raleigh, North Carolina.

8. New Mexico

Job market rank: 45
Economic environment rank: 17

Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Bob Thomason | Getty Images
Albuquerque, New Mexico.

7. Alaska

Job market rank: 48
Economic environment rank: 11

Nagleys Store in Talkeetna.
John Greim | Getty Images
Nagleys Store in Talkeetna.

6. Oklahoma

Job market rank: 46
Economic environment rank: 26

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

5. Mississippi

Job market rank: 43
Economic environment rank: 40

Jackson, Mississippi
Dosfotos | Design Pics | Getty Images
Jackson, Mississippi

4. Alabama

Job market rank: 44
Economic environment rank: 41

Birmingham, Alabama.
Sean Pavorie | Getty Images
Birmingham, Alabama.

3. Kentucky

Job market rank: 40
Economic environment rank: 50

Louisville, Kentucky
Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
Louisville, Kentucky

2. Louisiana

Job market rank: 50
Economic environment rank: 28

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Baton Rouge, Louisiana

1. West Virginia

Job market rank: 47
Economic environment rank: 48

Charleston, West Virginia
Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
Charleston, West Virginia

Don't miss: The 20 best states for finding a job

Suze Orman explains how much money you'll need to have when an emergency happens
Suze Orman explains how much money you'll need to have when an emergency happens   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...