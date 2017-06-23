The 20 worst states for finding a job

In some states, the conditions are prime for job hunters: A strong job market, growing industries and a high median annual income. In other places, not so much.

Personal finance site WalletHub ranked all 50 U.S. states to determine the most attractive states for employment. The ranking took two major factors into consideration: the job market (60 percent) and the economic environment (40 percent).

The job market ranking takes into account factors such as the number of job openings, employment growth rate and employment outlook in an area, while the economic environment ranking includes factors such median annual income and average commute time. You can read the full methodology here.

If you're on the hunt for a new position, but don't want to find yourself striking out, here are 20 states you might want to avoid.