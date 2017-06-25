Amazon's acquisition of specialty grocer Whole Foods is not only about acquiring hundreds of stores and affluent customers — the real value of the deal is in all of that customer data, according to one data expert.

Kenneth Sanford, adjunct professor at Boston College, told CNBC recently that one of Amazon's goals should be to combine the data it already collects from its online platforms, Echo and Alexa, with Whole Foods' customer transaction data.

In that regard, the company can predict what customers need and automatically send it to them, creating a personalized "auto grocery" experience, he said. "Amazon will know what's in your refrigerator already and will be able to deliver extra turmeric when you need it," said Sanford.

Essentially, Amazon will leverage its know-how in technology to customize the individual grocery shopping experience — all without the consumer ever even leaving the house.

"They'll be able to say, 'I know you have these three things in your cabinet, I'll send you these two additional things, based on the fact that you haven't had it in three weeks and you liked it last time,'" Sanford said. "They're going to be able to create meal bundles at a level that, say, [the] Blue Apron's of the world could never really do," he added.

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.