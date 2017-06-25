    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia markets set to open lower as oil edges higher; several markets closed

    • Oil prices settled above 10-month lows in the last session
    • Markets in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India and the Philippines are closed

    Markets in Asia looked set for a lower open on Monday as oil prices trended higher to settle above the 10-month lows touched in the last session.

    Futures tipped equities to open lower in Japan. Nikkei futures in Chicago were off by 0.26 percent at 20,080 and Osaka futures shed 0.21 percent to trade at 20,090. Both were lower than the Nikkei 225's last close of 20,132.67.

    Australian SPI futures were down by 0.94 percent at 5,662, compared with the S&P/ASX 200's Friday close of 5,715.875.

    Markets in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, India and the Philippines are closed for the end of Ramadan.

    Stateside, equities closed mostly higher on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.01 percent, or 2.53 points, lower at 21,394.76, the S&P 500 added 0.16 percent, or 3.8 points, to close at 2,483.3 and the Nasdaq rose 0.46 percent, or 28.57 points, to 6,265.25.

    "Last week was billed as likely to be a nothing week, given the sparse economic and events calendar, unless something came along out of left field, and so it proved. On a Friday NY close-to-close basis, the dollar is 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent higher, U.S. stocks are virtually unchanged and Treasury yields are very narrowly mixed," said National Australia Bank Head of Forex Strategy Ray Attrill in a Monday morning note.

    In energy news, oil prices settled slightly higher on Friday after hitting 10-month lows earlier in the week. Brent crude added 0.7 percent to settle at $45.54 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate added 0.6 percent to settle at $43.01.

    The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies, traded at 97.250 at 6:35 a.m. HK/SIN. This was lower than the around 97.3 seen in the previous session. Against the yen, the greenback was mostly flat at 111.24.

    The Australian dollar was also mostly flat against the dollar, fetching $0.7563, compared with levels around $0.7565 seen in the last session.

    On the economic calendar for Monday, Hong Kong traded data for the month of May is expected at 4:30 p.m. HK/SIN.

