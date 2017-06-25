Asia markets set to open lower as oil edges higher; several markets closed

Stateside, equities closed mostly higher on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.01 percent, or 2.53 points, lower at 21,394.76, the S&P 500 added 0.16 percent, or 3.8 points, to close at 2,483.3 and the Nasdaq rose 0.46 percent, or 28.57 points, to 6,265.25.

"Last week was billed as likely to be a nothing week, given the sparse economic and events calendar, unless something came along out of left field, and so it proved. On a Friday NY close-to-close basis, the dollar is 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent higher, U.S. stocks are virtually unchanged and Treasury yields are very narrowly mixed," said National Australia Bank Head of Forex Strategy Ray Attrill in a Monday morning note.

In energy news, oil prices settled slightly higher on Friday after hitting 10-month lows earlier in the week. Brent crude added 0.7 percent to settle at $45.54 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate added 0.6 percent to settle at $43.01.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies, traded at 97.250 at 6:35 a.m. HK/SIN. This was lower than the around 97.3 seen in the previous session. Against the yen, the greenback was mostly flat at 111.24.

The Australian dollar was also mostly flat against the dollar, fetching $0.7563, compared with levels around $0.7565 seen in the last session.

On the economic calendar for Monday, Hong Kong traded data for the month of May is expected at 4:30 p.m. HK/SIN.