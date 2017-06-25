For the first time in eight years, there is new beer atop the list of "Best Beers in America."
Two Hearted Ale, an IPA from Michigan based Bells Brewery, has been named the country's best brew, according to Zymurgy Magazine's 15th annual ranking. The survey asks members of the American Homebrewers Association, which publishes Zymurgy, to choose up to 20 of their favorite commercial U.S. beers available for purchase in an online voting system.
After the votes were tallied, Two Hearted bested Russian River's Pliny the Elder, which had finished in the top spot for eight consecutive years.
"This is an incredible honor for us. We got our start as homebrewers—that's how my dad got going—so we really identify with the homebrewing community," said Laura Bell, CEO, Bell's Brewery in a press release. Bell's father Larry, started the brewery in 1985.
Bell's and fellow Michigan based brewery Founders Brewing were the only breweries to place more than one beer in the top 10.
Based on Zymurgy's list, here are the remainder of this year's top 10 brews, ranked in order from 2-10:
Pliny the Elder put together an impressive string of eight-straight first place finishes in the Zymurgy poll before falling to second this year. This Double IPA has an abv of 8.0 percent, and its scarcity has helped turn it into a cult-favorite—for those lucky enough to get their hands on it.
An Imperial Stout with an abv of 8.3 percent. It's brewed with chocolate and two types of coffee, and may be the ultimate breakfast beer.
A Pale Ale with an abv of 6.2 percent, Zombie Dust was first released in 2010.
Two Hearted may rank higher in the home brewers poll, but this double IPA with an abv of 10.0% is a seasonal release that is always quickly snapped up upon its release.
An Imperial Stout with an abv of 11.8 percent, this stout is similar to its sibling, Founder's Breakfast Stout. It is brewed with coffee and chocolate, but is then cave-aged in oak bourbon barrels for a year. The result is seasonal release that's one of the most sought after in the country.
A Double IPA with an abv of 8.0 percent, this difficult-to-obtain Vermont brew has earned a cult following among beer drinkers across the globe.
A year-round IPA first released in 2013, it has an abv of 6.4 percent and packs a hoppy punch of citrus and grapefruit.
An American style IPA with an abv of 6.8 percent that was first brewed in 1981, this hoppy holiday brew breaks from typical holiday beer releases that often feature dark malt and heavy spices.
An IPA with an abv of 7.0, Sculpin is the flagship of Ballast Point Brewing Company, which was purchased Constellation Brands for $1 billion in November 2015.