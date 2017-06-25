For the first time in eight years, there is new beer atop the list of "Best Beers in America."



Two Hearted Ale, an IPA from Michigan based Bells Brewery, has been named the country's best brew, according to Zymurgy Magazine's 15th annual ranking. The survey asks members of the American Homebrewers Association, which publishes Zymurgy, to choose up to 20 of their favorite commercial U.S. beers available for purchase in an online voting system.



After the votes were tallied, Two Hearted bested Russian River's Pliny the Elder, which had finished in the top spot for eight consecutive years.



"This is an incredible honor for us. We got our start as homebrewers—that's how my dad got going—so we really identify with the homebrewing community," said Laura Bell, CEO, Bell's Brewery in a press release. Bell's father Larry, started the brewery in 1985.



Bell's and fellow Michigan based brewery Founders Brewing were the only breweries to place more than one beer in the top 10.



Based on Zymurgy's list, here are the remainder of this year's top 10 brews, ranked in order from 2-10: