Numerous leaders across industries agree: Robots are coming for our jobs.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk says technology will replace so many human jobs, people will eventually have to rely on a universal basic income. Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, says automation will make the next few decades "painful" for many people. Research supports their concerns.

But there is a silver lining. These same futurists say professionals, especially young ones who will be more affected by these changes, can stay on top of workforce changes and earn good money by learning certain skills.

To get a high-paying job in the future, business leaders suggest focusing your students in these four areas:

