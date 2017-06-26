Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Western Digital dropped nearly 3 percent during extended trading after the data storage company raised their fourth quarter earnings guidance, while issuing revenue guidance that fell short of estimates.

Shares of Seagate Technology, a Western Digital competitor, also slipped over 2 percent in extended trading after the computer hardware manufacturer closed slightly down during the regular session.

Shares of WEC Energy Group fell 1.6 percent in extended trading after closing slightly higher during regular session. Goldman Sachs cut the company's stock to sell from neutral Monday morning.

Monster Beverage shares rose 1.2 percent in extended trading after the energy drink manufacturer closed slightly down during the regular session.