An apprenticeship sounds great until it isn't

When President Donald Trump hosted the TV show "The Apprentice," only one lucky contestant received a job at the end of each season.

Under his recently proposed apprenticeship program, the goal is to employ 5 million Americans.

Apprenticeships hold some appeal for families anticipating the sticker shock of a college education, which is currently around $33,480 at private colleges and $24,930 at public colleges for the 2016-2017 school year, according to the College Board.

In an apprenticeship program, a company generally trains a student in one skill for a specific field. That often leads to a job right after training, sidestepping the traditional college path — and tuition expenses.

Yet experts say even though apprenticeships are hot, the trend shouldn't change the way you plan and save for your child's college education.

Here are four reasons why: