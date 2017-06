Here are the 5 biggest changes to iOS 11 2 Hours Ago | 01:43

Apple just released the public preview of iOS 11 for the iPhone and iPad.

That means you can test an early version of Apple's next major software release, which will launch this fall.

We've been playing with the public preview on an iPad, which Apple says is the "biggest release for iPad ever," for the past couple of days. Let's take a look at the biggest changes coming to the iPad.