Investors are also digesting the outcome of the first meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, which took place on Monday U.S. time. The two leaders discussed issues relating to trade and defense.

Japan's Toshiba could sign an agreement for the sale of its memory chip unit to a government-led consortium as soon as Tuesday, the Nikkei reported. Western Digital, which jointly runs Toshiba's main semiconductor plant, remains opposed to the sale. Toshiba shares edged lower by 0.03 percent in early trade.

Australian natural healthcare company Blackmores announced that Christine Holgate, the company's chief executive officer, would be leaving to head Australia Post. The company has asked Marcus Blackmore, its director, to take on the interim CEO position, while candidates are considered for the role of CEO. Shares of the company tumbled by 4.09 percent in early trade.

In energy news, increasing crude production and oversupply worries continued to weigh on the market. Brent crude futures inched higher by 0.02 percent to trade at $45.84 a barrel and U.S. crude futures were lower by 0.05 percent to trade at $43.36.

In currency news, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded at 97.430 at 8:12 a.m. HK/SIN. This was firmer than levels around 97.410 seen in the previous session. Against the yen, the dollar strengthened to trade around a five-week high at 111.94.

Gold prices tumbled by almost $20 an ounce during London trading hours, with spot gold trading as low as $1.236.46 an ounce. More than 1.8 million ounces of the yellow metal were traded within one minute, which was more than volumes traded during recent risk events, said ANZ Senior Economist Cherelle Murphy in a Tuesday morning note.

The move was possibly due to a mistake or human error, Reuters reported. Spot gold last traded at $1,241.87.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed after big name technology stocks traded lower. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.07 percent or 14.79 points up at 21,409.55, the S&P 500 edged higher by 0.03 percent or 0.77 points to end at 2,439.07 and the Nasdaq declined 0.29 percent or 18.1 points to close at 6,247.15.