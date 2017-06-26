A Silicon Valley VC firm is reportedly imploding after a partner was accused of sexual harassment

A venture capital firm has reportedly lost two key partners after one partner was accused of sexual harassment.

Binary Capital partner Justin Caldbeck has resigned, according to Axios. Caldbeck was thrust into the spotlight last week after The Information reported that Caldbeck had made inappropriate advances toward six businesswomen.

Caldbeck tried to sleep with one woman he was informally recruiting for a tech job, the woman told The Information. Another woman said Caldbeck sent explicit text messages during the course of an ongoing business relationship. Caldbeck denied the reports in a statement to The Information, saying he has "always enjoyed respectful relationships with female founders, business partners and investors."

But later, in a statement to Axios, Caldbeck directed an apology "to those women who I've made feel uncomfortable in any way, at any time."

Matt Mazzeo has also left the firm, leaving just one managing partner remaining, according to Axios. The San Francisco-based firm invests in early-stage consumer-facing technologies like smartphone printer Prynt, and was set to close on upwards of $75 million in new capital this month, according to Axios.

The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.