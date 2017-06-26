Do these 3 things immediately to have a more successful career

I've worked with countless millennial founders and young professionals over the years.

I've also been privileged to interview many of the people these ambitious millennials aspire to be like, including billionaire Mark Cuban, entertainers DJ Khaled and French Montana as well as high-powered executives like Rodney Williams, the CMO and EVP at Moët Hennessy.

If there's one thing I've learned from my experience, and from others' experiences, it's this: The distance between where you are now and where you want to be isn't as far as you think. And that's not some motivational gobbledygook I'm just saying to fire you up.

You likely possess many of the traits necessary to make it, even now. Traits all successful people have. These are traits like resilience, discipline, risk tolerance and confidence. But there's another trait that's harder to learn and just as, if not more important, than the others.

That trait is leadership.

What follows are several leadership lessons I've learned through interviewing successful individuals, my own life as an entrepreneur and through discussions with Abdullahi Muhammed, an attorney-turned-entrepreneur whose agency Oxygenmat generates a multiple six-figure income.