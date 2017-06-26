Early movers: WFM, FB, NSRGY, SEAS, P, ARNC, RHT & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Whole Foods – Whole Foods continues to be a stock to watch, with speculation continuing about a possible competing bid to Amazon's $13.7 billion deal. Reuters reported late Friday that Wal-Mart is not actively considering a bid, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Facebook – Facebook is talking to Hollywood Studios about producing original TV-quality shows, according to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said Facebook has indicated a willingness to pay as much as $3 million per episode. Separately, food giant Unilever is reportedly threatening to pull ad spending from Google and Facebook. The Sunday Times reports Unilever is demanding better information on the performance of online ads.

Nestle – Dan Loeb's Third Point has taken a more than one percent stake in the Swiss packaged foods maker, and is urging it to buy back stock and sell non-core businesses.

Arconic – Arconic supplied flammable panels to a distributor for use in London's Grenfell Tower, according to a Reuters report. Emails sent by and to an Arconic sales manager question why the combustible panels were used even amid brochure warnings that such panels were a fire risk, Reuters reported. Seventy-nine people died in a fire at the tower earlier this month.

Canada Goose – The outerwear maker began a 12.5 million secondary offering for shareholders, including Bain Capital and some members of management. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Pandora — Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Westergren plans to step down, according to a Recode report. A new CEO hasn't yet been chosen, and Recode said Westergren would remain at the helm of the streaming music service until a replacement is found.

SeaWorld – SeaWorld said it has received subpoenas from the government involving trading in its stock, as well as statements made by executives about the impact of the "Blackfish" documentary. The theme park operator said it is cooperating with the inquiries from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department.

STORE Capital – Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a 9.8 percent stake in the real estate investment trust, investing $377 million.

Red Hat – Red Hat got a positive mention in this weekend's edition of Barron's, which said the Linux software provider could grow double digits this year as order momentum remains hot.

Children's Place – Children's Place was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Telsey Advisory Group, which said the children's apparel retailer is undervalued.

21st Century Fox – Fox will get a preliminary decision from the U.K. government this week on its proposed deal to buy the 61 percent of broadcaster Sky that it doesn't already own, according to the Guardian newspaper.

Lowe's – The home improvement retailer completed its $512 million acquisition of Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a distributor of maintenance and repair products for the multi-family housing industry.

GrubHub – The food delivery service was downgraded to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley, which notes increasing online competition from Amazon and others.

Credit Suisse, Barclays, Deutsche Bank – European banking stocks are rallying today, after the Italian government said it was willing to spend up to 17 billion euro to shut down two regional banks. Italian banks have weighed on the entire European banking sector, because of concerns about profitability and liquidity.