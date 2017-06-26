Facebook Messenger's M assistant starts suggesting you say happy birthday

Facebook on Tuesday announced new ways it's enhancing M, the virtual assistant inside the company's Messenger messaging app.

Now M will give you a few ways to wish happy birthday to your friends. It will also appear at the bottom of the chat window to help you do certain things within Messenger based on what's said in the conversation: saving content, such as news articles or Facebook posts, to read later; and starting a voice call or video call.

M, which was first unveiled in 2015, began making suggestions in Messenger in April. For example, M can share your location in response to words like "where are you?" or send money on your behalf when you're talking about making a payment.

In the months since then, M has become smarter, Facebook product manager Kemal El Moujahid said in an interview with CNBC.

"It learns about you, it learns from your interactions, and it learns from things that you tap on," he said. And so the new kinds of suggestions will become more refined as well.