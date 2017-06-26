J.K. Rowling offers her best advice for anyone determined to succeed

Rowling went on to encourage writers to see their projects through to the end, saying, "Even if it isn't the piece of work that finds an audience, it will teach you things you could have learned no other way."

"And by the way," she added, "just because it didn't find an audience, that doesn't mean it's bad work."

Rowling pointed out that the act of seeing a creative work through to completion is a feat in and of itself, and one that should make you proud. She also explained that finishing something big can generate the momentum you need to persevere through the next project.

"Maybe your third, fourth, fiftieth song/novel/painting will be the one that 'makes it,' that wins the plaudits," she said. "But you'd never have got there without finishing the others (all of which will now be of more interest to your audience)."