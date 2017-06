Barclays released a second quarter update to its top stock picks, selecting 42 stocks to watch as the summer begins.

According to a note on Monday, "each of our Top Picks is an analyst's single-best high-conviction bottom-up stock selection within the associated coverage industry, a compelling fundamental investment case with significant upside potential to its current price target."

Here are five U.S. stocks with the highest potential to gain, based on Barclays analysts' price targets: