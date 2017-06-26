    ×

    Tech

    Hertz shares soar after report Apple working to manage small autonomous fleet

    • Hertz shares were up 14 percent after the news.
    • Alphabet and Avis announced a similar partnership on Monday.
    Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc.
    Getty Images
    Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc.

    Apple and Hertz will work together on a fleet of self-driving vehicles, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

    Hertz shares were up 14 percent after the news. The shares saw a small pop earlier in the day, after Alphabet and Avis announced a similar partnership.

    Apple was not immediately available to comment on the report.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook has called autonomous systems, including self-driving cars, the "mother of all AI projects." "We're focusing on autonomous systems," Cook told Bloomberg in a previous interview.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HTZ
    ---
    AAPL
    ---