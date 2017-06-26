Hertz shares soar after report Apple working to manage small autonomous fleet

Apple and Hertz will work together on a fleet of self-driving vehicles, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Hertz shares were up 14 percent after the news. The shares saw a small pop earlier in the day, after Alphabet and Avis announced a similar partnership.

Apple was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has called autonomous systems, including self-driving cars, the "mother of all AI projects." "We're focusing on autonomous systems," Cook told Bloomberg in a previous interview.