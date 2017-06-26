Here's when and where Lidl's next US grocery stores will open

German grocery chain Lidl is about to roll out more stores in the U.S., after a successful launch in the South mid-June.

"Since opening our doors two weeks ago, we have begun the journey of serving our customers with top quality products at the best possible prices every single day," Brendan Proctor, CEO of Lidl U.S., said in a statement Monday.

"We are excited to announce today that we will be bringing the Lidl experience to even more communities in Virginia and North Carolina in a few short weeks."

On July 13, Lidl will open new stores in Chesapeake, Virginia; Culpeper, Virginia; Havelock, North Carolina, and Wake Forest, North Carolina.

The grocer also announced on Monday plans to open its fourth regional headquarters and distribution center, in Cartersville, Georgia.

Lidl operates more than 10,000 grocery stores in 28 countries. The chain now poses a threat to U.S.-based grocers such as Kroger, Ingles and even Target, as well as a discount chain such as Aldi, because of Lidl's "lowest possible prices" promise.

After the store openings on July 13, Lidl will have 14 U.S. locations. It plans to open 100 within a year.

"Lidl will offer a simple and efficient approach to grocery shopping, which will mean huge savings for Lidl shoppers," the company said.

Meanwhile, Amazon is getting into the brick-and-mortar food business in buying Whole Foods, making competition in the grocery aisles even fiercer.

Lidl hopes to differentiate itself in the U.S. market by building smaller stores that reduce the retailer's overhead costs. Its no-frills approach means customers will bag their own groceries, reducing labor costs. Lidl also focuses on its private-label brands, which tend to be higher margin and provide more opportunities for deep discount pricing.

— CNBC's Jeff Daniels contributed to this reporting.