5 tips to save more money, from ordinary people who have paid off thousands

At the outset, paying off debt can seem like a long, intimidating and even endless process. But making a few strategic moves with your money can boost your motivation and streamline your progress.

Take it from people like Scott Alan Turner, who paid off more than $70,000 in debt and later became a self-made millionaire at 35. He believes anyone can turn their financial situation around if they're just willing to start.

"You start at negative net worth and then you get to zero and then you move up from there," he told CNBC. "People think, 'You've accumulated so much and you've done so well!' Well, I started at zero. In my case, starting at negative net worth. That's where most people start."

No matter if you're starting at zero or are already making headway on eliminating your debt, here are five winning strategies gleaned from real people who have paid off thousands.