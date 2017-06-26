Former Obama speechwriter: This is the one question you have to ask to be an effective communicator

Whether you are writing a presidential speech, sending a quick email to a colleague or getting your employees on board with a new initiative at work, the way you deliver your message can make or break the outcome.

David Litt, former speechwriter for President Barack Obama, says there should be one question you think about as you're writing that email, planning your presentation or strategizing the team meeting:

"All communication boils down to: What's the goal here?" says Litt, who landed his job as a speechwriter at the White House at 24 years old.

"Too often people get into a room, everyone's very eager, and they say, 'Okay, what do we say?' rather than, 'What do we hope to accomplish with what we're saying?'"