In the commodities space, oil prices posted strong gains on Monday, on the back of a weaker dollar, however, glut concerns continued to weigh on sentiment as U.S. drilling activity showed signs of rising.

On Monday, crude futures were posting solid gains in morning trade, with U.S. crude hovering around $43.35 at 5.35 a.m. ET, while Brent sat around $45.83.



In the central bank sphere, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told an audience in Australia, that the U.S. Federal Reserve needed to keep increasing rates gradually to keep the economy stable, as if the Fed delays too long, the "economy will eventually overheat", according to Reuters.



"Gradually raising interest rates to bring monetary policy back to normal helps us keep the economy growing at a rate that can be sustained for a longer time," said Williams at a seminar at the University of Technology Sydney.