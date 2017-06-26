VISIT CNBC.COM

30 questions every future millionaire has to ask themselves

Fashion Designer Dejon Marquis
The path to financial success isn't a straight line. Getting from where you are now to where you want to be requires creativity, resilience and years of focused work.

Building and maintaining momentum along the way is wildly important, which is why it helps if you have guideposts to keep you on your path. Instead of wasting months or years of your life chasing ideas that end up being distractions, you can see yourself getting off course and you can make smarter choices.

Great questions can be those guideposts. They force you to challenge your biases and examine your preconceived notions about the hurdles that stand between you and being a millionaire.

Here are a few questions that will keep you inspired and focused — racing towards wealth and success with maximum momentum.

  1. What are the top three things you know you need to do right away that you have been avoiding?
  2. What two good things do you need to cut from your life right now so that you are no longer distracted from pursuing your goal of being awesome?
  3. Who is that one person in your life you need to build a better relationship with starting right now?
  4. How much money do you need to set aside right now for your safety net so that you can live the life of your dreams without chasing "get rich quick" schemes?
  5. What's been keeping you up at night over the last few months that you need to take care of right away?
  6. Who do you need to hire (or fire) right now to help you get a little bit closer to where you want to be?
  7. What are you afraid of happening right now that you're too embarrassed to even say out loud?
  8. Are you as financially fit as you need to be right now or are you just hoping things stay lucky for you forever?
  9. Are you using the right tools to guarantee that you follow up and follow through on a consistent basis?
  10. Do you find yourself gravitating towards the fast and easy solution, or are you willing to work hard right now?
  11. How often do the opinions and criticism of others cause you to throw away the ideas you're working on right now?
  12. Would you be doing what you're doing right now if you knew you only had a few days left to live?
  13. To whom do you need to say "Thank you" or "I'm sorry" for something that has happened recently?
  14. Who do you need to become to be more candid right now with the people who are relying on you for direction?
  15. What personal health habits do you need to improve right now in order to get to your full potential?
  16. How often do you try things before you decide that your idea isn't going to go anywhere right now?
  17. Right now do you actively seek out time for meditation or personal exercise on a daily basis?
  18. How much time do you spend watching television, movies, or playing video games each day right now?
  19. How often do you set aside time right now to nurture your soul and dig into the pain and fear that tries to control you?
  20. Are you mentally strong enough right now to ignore your critics even when they claim to have your best interests at heart?
  21. What would you do if you lost everything right now?
  22. Who are the five people you admire most right now that you need to start associating with?
  23. Who do you blame right now when you don't like the results you been getting?
  24. What would others say about you right now if they were asked if you were a person of integrity?
  25. How often do you allow yourself to dream big dreams without talking yourself out of getting started right now?
  26. What is that one thing that others would say is your super power right now?
  27. Do you treat others as compassionately right now as you like to be treated when everything goes wrong for you?
  28. What would you be doing right now if you weren't afraid that you couldn't do it?
  29. Are you actively looking right now for opportunities where you can give value to those who need it most?
  30. Right now — how will you know if you end up being successful?

Dan Waldschmidt is a speaker and business strategist who works with billion-dollar companies. He has been published by Business Insider, Forbes and CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal praised his blog as one of the most influential sales blogs.

