30 questions every future millionaire has to ask themselves

The path to financial success isn't a straight line. Getting from where you are now to where you want to be requires creativity, resilience and years of focused work.

Building and maintaining momentum along the way is wildly important, which is why it helps if you have guideposts to keep you on your path. Instead of wasting months or years of your life chasing ideas that end up being distractions, you can see yourself getting off course and you can make smarter choices.

Great questions can be those guideposts. They force you to challenge your biases and examine your preconceived notions about the hurdles that stand between you and being a millionaire.

Here are a few questions that will keep you inspired and focused — racing towards wealth and success with maximum momentum.