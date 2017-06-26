The Senate GOP health bill is worse than the House version, Democratic Sen. Heitkamp says

Senate Republican's health-care reform bill is worse than the House version, Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp told CNBC on Monday.

The North Dakota senator said the GOP health bill is not an Obamacare replacement but "entitlement reform." Nothing in the new bill "adds up," she said.

"You have to look at it from a mile high and they're trying to tell you we're going to keep coverage the same, no one's going to get hurt, and we're going to take billions of dollars out of health care," Heitkamp said on "Squawk Box."

"Once it's parsed and people have a chance to look at it, it is only going to get more difficult," she added.

Heitkamp spoke a day after President Donald Trump said congressional Republicans are not "that far off" on a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

GOP leaders released their health bill on Thursday, which proposed phasing out Medicaid's expansion program and capping Medicaid spending, repealing Obamacare taxes and restructuring subsidies to insurance customers.

At least five Republican senators have announced public opposition to the Senate GOP plan as of Monday morning, with some claiming the bill does nothing to deal with rising health-care costs. To assure passage, Republicans cannot lose more than two GOP votes.

The Congressional Budget Office is expected to release its score of the Senate's version as early as Monday. The nonpartisan group said that under Obamacare, 23 million more Americans would have insurance over a decade than under the House GOP plan.