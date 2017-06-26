'Shark Tank' judge Daymond John shares his top 3 lessons for entrepreneurs

Daymond John has seen his share of ups and downs in business.

He lived paycheck-to-paycheck while waiting tables, turned his side-business FUBU into a massive success and then nearly lost it all in a series of poor financial decisions. Now, when he's not managing his own $6 billion empire, John invests in others as a judge on ABC's "Shark Tank."

The best business owners, he says, do things differently. In an interview with CNBC, John said that a great business mentor would teach his or her mentee these lessons: