Prominent analyst Dick Bove says new leadership at banks is needed: They've 'lost their way'

With banks showing they're at perhaps their best health since the financial crisis and ready to return heaps of cash to investors, it would be natural to expect a little more market enthusiasm.

Instead, the sector has stumbled through the year, the luster of its "Trump trade" status wearing thin and even the prospect of higher interest rates doing little to stoke more buyers.

That sets up an interesting scenario this week: The second round of stress test results will be announced Wednesday, the likely result of which will be most or all of the banks involved gaining approval for their plans to return capital to shareholders. The first round of testing found all 34 banks holding capital above the minimum requirements.

At least 10 banks are expected to announce they'll be releasing more than 100 percent of earnings in buybacks and dividends.

And some people aren't very happy about that at all.

"These companies have completely lost their way ... They have no vision, they have no concept of how to grow these businesses," Dick Bove, the vice president of equity research at Rafferty Capital Markets, said in an interview. "They have no idea how to use the capital they've been entrusted with."

Lacking ideas about how to grow their institutions organically, banks are boosting their stock prices by simply shoveling back cash to shareholders. However, even with the prospect of that cash coming back, investors remain cool to bank stocks.