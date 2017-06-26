Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump travel ban challenge, allows enforcement of parts of order

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear the Trump administration's challenge to rulings blocking his executive order restricting travel from six Muslim-majority countries.

The top U.S. court will allow enforcement of parts of the "travel ban" while the case moves forward. Justices will hear arguments on the case in the fall.

President Donald Trump has argued that the measure, a key campaign plank and one of the most divisive moves of his young presidency, is necessary to prevent terrorist attacks in the U.S. Critics and some federal court rulings have argued that it targets immigrants based on religion, after Trump called for a "total and complete shutdown" of Muslims entering the U.S. as a candidate.

Two federal appeals courts previously upheld rulings that largely blocked enforcement of the executive order. The Trump administration made an emergency request to put the measure into effect.