Marcus Lemonis: This company could triple its revenue by correcting a crucial mistake

"[Founder and CEO Brad Turpin] doesn't realize that this artistic piece could now be used in any type of business — restaurants, hotels, bars, office spaces," Lemonis says.

His task was to get Turpin and his team to think creatively and expand its customer base. By marketing toward business owners, managers of hotels, and other audiences, Lemonis says the company could easily fix its money woes and do $1 million in revenue in 2017.

"What I like about Overtone is that they make products that are both functional and decorative," Lemonis says. "And I think a recording studio is only one of a number of places they could be used."

After revamping how the company manages its finances and makes its product, Lemonis secures Overtone an opportunity to pitch an executive of The Hard Rock Cafe. Turpin and his partner land a deal to outfit one of the company's New York locations.

"As far as I'm concerned," Lemonis says, "Overtone has a very bright future."

