Marcus Lemonis: This company could triple its revenue by correcting a crucial mistake

It doesn't take long for Marcus Lemonis, self-made millionaire and entrepreneur, to recognize what a business is doing wrong. On this week's episode of CNBC's "The Profit," the small business investor visits a company that doesn't realize just how many people might want to buy its product.
Overtone Acoustics was selling its popular sound-absorbing panels, which double as art, to individual customers only, mostly those with music studios or home theaters. The company made a modest $300,000 in sales in 2016, and by not selling the panels for commercial use as well, it was missing out on a giant opportunity to earn additional revenue.