Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick spotted grabbing lunch and advice from JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

No one knows what former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will do next after leaving his company, but he seems to be sitting down for some high-powered lunches.

Kalanick was spotted with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel's Cafe du Parc in Washington on June 25.

Dimon was in town for the presidential roundtable meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kalanick seemed somber during the meal, according to CNBC global markets reporter Seema Mody. At times, it looked as if Kalanick was getting advice and Dimon was consoling him, Mody said.

Kalanick resigned from Uber on June 20. The New York Times reported several board members demanded the CEO leave the company after a string of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations against the company's leadership surfaced. He remains on Uber's board.

Uber and Kalanick did not respond to a request for comment.

— Reporting by CNBC's Seema Mody.

Correction: Travis Kalanick resigned from Uber on June 20. An earlier version misstated the date.