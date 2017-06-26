Dow rises 100 points as tech, banks lead the charge higher

U.S. equities kicked off the last trading week of the month Monday on a high note as bank and technology stocks rose.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.46 percent, with information technology and financials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising half a percent.

Technology stocks rebounded last week from a two-week swoon, rising 2.27 percent. The sector has been the stalwart of the U.S. stock market this year, advancing more than 20 percent.

Bank stocks, meanwhile, rose after the Italian government said it reached a deal to wind up Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, two regional banks. The announcement lifted the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index 1 percent higher, with U.S. banks following.