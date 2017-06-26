    ×

    Dow rises 100 points as tech, banks lead the charge higher

    U.S. equities kicked off the last trading week of the month Monday on a high note as bank and technology stocks rose.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.46 percent, with information technology and financials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising half a percent.

    Technology stocks rebounded last week from a two-week swoon, rising 2.27 percent. The sector has been the stalwart of the U.S. stock market this year, advancing more than 20 percent.

    Bank stocks, meanwhile, rose after the Italian government said it reached a deal to wind up Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, two regional banks. The announcement lifted the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index 1 percent higher, with U.S. banks following.

    Shares of Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase all rose in early trade. U.S. big banks have been underperforming this year, with the SPDR S&P Bank ETF falling 3.6 percent in the period.

    "The fact that Italy is salvaging those two banks is a positive and that's partially why the market is higher," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "We're also seeing oil stabilize, which is also a positive."

    U.S. crude prices rose 0.3 percent to $43.13 a barrel, putting it on track for their third straight session of gains. But the relentless increase in U.S. supply and little evidence of a widespread drop in global inventories capped gains.

    Oil fell 3.8 percent last week, marking its fifth straight week of losses. The drop weighed on energy stocks, which turned in their worst week since September 2016.

    Wall Street also kept an eye on Washington as President Donald Trump was set to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time. The two leaders are expected to discuss immigration and a visa program that lets Indian IT talent work in the U.S.

    In economic news, durable goods fell 1.1 percent in May, more than the expected 0.6 percent drop.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

