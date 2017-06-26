Watch: Trump and Indian PM Modi deliver joint statement at the White House

[The stream is slated to start soon. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.]

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for the first time Monday, seeking to develop a warm relationship despite differences over trade, immigration and the Paris climate accord.

The two leaders went into their relatively low-key summit looking to bolster the U.S.-India strategic partnership but an equally important goal was simply to break the ice and get to know each other.