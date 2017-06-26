Wealth manager: Here are 4 key financial tips for all high school grads

Recent high school graduates, please listen. You can get a good start on becoming financially secure by making just a few smart financial decisions right now.

An estimated three million of you will graduate from U.S. high schools in June. Many will receive loads of thoughtful advice from commencement speakers on a wide variety of topics ranging from the virtues of hard work, giving back to mankind and pursuing your dreams.

But you likely won't receive any guidance on how your financial behavior will have an impact on the future. I can't recall ever reading about a commencement address that focused on the importance of saving and investing. But just as one bad grade can compound and linger in a student's grade point average for years, poor financial decisions can have long-lasting effects too.

To help grads get their financial lives off to a good start, here are some tips to help you make wise financial decisions.