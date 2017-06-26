Why we need to look at naked charts for technical analysis

Over time our charts become cluttered with trend lines and other technical indicators. The problem is that these old lines tend to guide our thinking and analysis of the chart.

It is very useful every now and then to clear these lines from the chart and start with a naked chart, showing just the candlesticks and no other information.

We do this with the weekly NYMEX oil chart and several features become more apparent. Some are negative, and call for new thinking. Others are new relationships that also call for fresh views.

Between August of 2015 and November of last year, the oil chart developed an inverted head-and-shoulder pattern.