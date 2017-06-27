3 psychological habits Buffett’s partner Charlie Munger warns can hurt your career

Berkshire Hathaway executives Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett are business partners and friends who share a lot in common. One crucial similarity is their dedication to sharing the advice they have garnered over the years.

Between 1992 and 1995, Munger gave several speeches on the intersection of psychology and economics. During one speech at Harvard University, the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman asked, "How could economics not be behavioral? If it isn't behavioral, what the hell is it?"

Munger explained that he doesn't have much interest in teaching other people how to get rich.