After-Hours Buzz: KBH, CAMP & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of KB Home rose over one percent during extended trading after the builder announced better-than-expected earnings and revenue Tuesday.

Shares of CalAmp dropped more than 2 percent during extended trading after the technology company reported guidance for the current quarter that was seen as falling short of expectations..

Shares of AeroVironment dropped over 4 percent during extended trading after the technology company reported Tuesday fourth quarter EPS of $1.30 and revenue of $125.4 million. This did not meet analysts' consensus expectations of $1.03 in EPS and $122.9 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy slipped more than 1 percent during extended trading after oil prices pulled back following the settle as preliminary data showed a surprising jump in stockpiles.