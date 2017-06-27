    ×

    Market Insider

    After-Hours Buzz: KBH, CAMP & more

    Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

    Shares of KB Home rose over one percent during extended trading after the builder announced better-than-expected earnings and revenue Tuesday.

    Shares of CalAmp dropped more than 2 percent during extended trading after the technology company reported guidance for the current quarter that was seen as falling short of expectations..

    Shares of AeroVironment dropped over 4 percent during extended trading after the technology company reported Tuesday fourth quarter EPS of $1.30 and revenue of $125.4 million. This did not meet analysts' consensus expectations of $1.03 in EPS and $122.9 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters.

    Shares of Chesapeake Energy slipped more than 1 percent during extended trading after oil prices pulled back following the settle as preliminary data showed a surprising jump in stockpiles.

