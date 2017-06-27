Alphabet shares pressure Nasdaq futures after Google's record EU fine

The GOP Senate's Obamacare replacement bill would lead to 22 million more Americans uninsured in 2026, while average premiums are expected to fall after climbing at first, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. (CNBC)



* Reservations of key GOP senators jeopardize passage (CNBC)

* U.S. image plunges under Trump, Pew survey says (Reuters)

The White House warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that he and his military would "pay a heavy price" if they conduct a chemical weapons attack. The U.S. believes preparations for such an operation are underway there. (Reuters)



* Trump urges India PM Modi to ease barriers for US goods(Reuters)

* Trump administration opens marathon Nafta hearings (WSJ)

Time Warner's (TWX) news division CNN has accepted the resignations of three journalists after the publication of a Russia-related article that was later retracted. CNN deleted the story from its website Friday night after an internal investigation. (Reuters)

Sprint (S) is in exclusive talks with Charter (CHTR) and CNBC-parent Comcast (CMCSA) on a potential deal for the cable companies to offer wireless services on the carrier's network. Sprint's merger talks with T-Mobile US (TMUS) have been put on hold. (WSJ)

IBM (IBM) was picked by a consortium of seven European banks to build a blockchain-based platform aimed at simplifying trade finance transactions for smaller businesses. (CNBC)

Barry Cadden, head of a drug compounding firm blamed for a meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people, was sentenced to nine years in prison after a conviction on racketeering and mail fraud charges. (USA Today)

Regulators in California became the first state to require Roundup to come with a known-to-cause-cancer warning label. Monsanto (MON), the maker of the popular weed killer, has filed an appeal. (AP)

Jury selection in the securities fraud trial of Martin Shkreli was off to a slow start as multiple potential jurors expressed disdain for the ex-pharma CEO, who gained infamy in 2015 by raising a drug price by more than 5,000 percent. (CNBC)

Travis Kalanick, who stepped down as Uber CEO last week after a series of scandals, was spotted having lunch on Sunday with JPMorgan (JPM) Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. (CNBC)



* Don't tar us all with same brush says tech leader of Kalanick's exit (CNBC)

* Benioff: Uber scandal won't be the last crisis of equality (CNBC)