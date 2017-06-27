Ashton Kutcher: Technology will even take jobs from actors - 'It's happening right now'

It's a good thing actor Ashton Kutcher found his way into venture capital and tech.
Kutcher thinks actors could be "automated" out of work, just like everyone else, thanks to advances in artificial intelligence. "It's not like this is 'in the future,'" he told CNBC on Monday.
"It's happening right now. Just look at the growing share of CGI and animation at the box office every year."
He also cautioned that engineers who assume their jobs are safe because their labor is perceived as "highly skilled," should think again. "Engineers will probably be among the first ones automated. Because anybody automating something—the first thing they will try to do is automate themselves, their own logic, and expertise. Writing code, which is a repetitive task, is probably one of the first things you'd automate."
The firm Kutcher co-founded, Sound Ventures, has invested in startups including Angel.ai, 8i and Mark 43, which are developing A.I. for e-commerce, entertainment and law enforcement, respectively. The firm is also invested in MemSQL, a real-time data analytics start-up.