The 15 best affordable places to visit in the US

While some luxe vacations are worth their extravagant price tags, it's possible to plan a memorable trip without blowing through your entire savings account.

U.S. News & World Report recently released its annual rankings of the best vacation destinations, including the best affordable places to travel in the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean.

To compile the list of the top affordable vacation spots in America, U.S. News considered several factors, including sights, culture, food, shopping and nightlife. The rankings took into account both editors' opinions and votes from readers, as well as average year-round prices. You can read the full methodology here.

Read on to see which U.S. destinations are worth a visit but won't break the bank.