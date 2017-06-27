Early movers: GOOGL, TMUS, DEO, WDC, SHAK, S & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Alphabet – The company's Google unit was hit with a record $2.7 billion antitrust fine by the European Union, for favoring its own comparison-shopping service in search results. It must end that conduct within 90 days or face further fines, although it does have the option of appealing the decision.

Darden Restaurants – The Olive Garden parent reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.18 per share, three cents a share above consensus. Revenue also beat estimates. Same-restaurant sales increased by 3.3 percent compared to a year ago, and the company also upped its quarterly dividend by 12.5 percent to 63 cents per share.

Under Armour – The athletic apparel maker named former Aldo Group CEO Patrik Frisk as its president and chief operating officer. He'll be responsible for the execution of the company's long-term growth plan.

FactSet – The provider of financial information services reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.85 per share, one cent a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts as the company saw a 5.7 percent increase in its key metric of annual subscription value.

Sprint, Charter Communications, Comcast – The Wall Street Journal reported that the three companies are exploring a deal that would bolster plans by Charter and NBCUniversal and CNBC parent Comcast to offer wireless service.

Shake Shack – Shake Shack could see its quarterly earnings suffer from an excess of rain, according to a report by Goldman Sachs analyst Karen Holthouse. She said New York has seen 14 "precipitation days" so far during the second quarter, compared to just eight a year ago, nothing that the restaurant chain has heavy exposure in the Northeast and many Shake Shack locations have outdoor seating.

Blackstone – The private-equity firm is near a deal to buy Japan's Croesus Retail, according to a Dow Jones report. The company is an operator of retail properties in Japan worth about $1.1 billion.

IBM – IBM was picked by a consortium of seven European banks to build a blockchain-based platform aimed at simplifying trade finance transactions for smaller businesses.

Nvidia – Nvidia announced a partnership with Volvo and Swedish auto supplier Autoliv to jointly develop self-driving vehicle technology. The graphics chipmaker already has partnerships with Tesla, Toyota, and others.

Western Digital – The hard drive maker has resubmitted a joint bid with private-equity firm KKR for Toshiba's semiconductor unit. Western Digital, which jointly runs Toshiba's primary chip factory in Japan, has been trying to prevent Toshiba from selling the unit to a consortium that includes Japan's government and PE firm Bain Capital.

T-Mobile US – T-Mobile was praised for its performance in comments today from the CEO of its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, but Tim Hoettges declined comment on merger speculation surrounding the company and the U.S. mobile industry.

LabCorp – LabCorp was downgraded to "sector weight" from "overweight" at KeyBanc, which points to implications from management that it may need to make an expensive acquisition of a contract research organization. KeyBanc also points to uncertainty surrounding the medical lab operator's pending contract renewal with UnitedHealth.

Cintas – Cintas was downgraded to "neutral " from "buy" at Instinet, which said the integration of the company's G&K acquisition may slow short-term organic growth. Cintas paid $2.2 billion to acquire its rival uniform and business services provider last August.

Diageo – Diageo was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Societe Generale, which said the spirits maker is increasing its European market share, as well as benefitting from good profit margins for its low-value brands in India.